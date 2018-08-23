News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Ajay Singh of India competes in Men's 77 kg category in weightlifting at 2018 Asian Games being held at Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters) 2/7 A man removes debris from a collapsed house after floods in Paravur in Kerala. (Reuters) 3/7 High waves triggered by Typhoon Cimaron crash against the coast of Aki, Kochi Prefecture, in western Japan. (Reuters) 4/7 Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters) 5/7 Rohingya refugee women arrange a cradle for child in their makeshift tent in the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters) 6/7 A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, U.S. (Reuters) 7/7 Mexican masked wrestler Monster Clown listens during a mass as part of the annual lucha libre pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico. (Reuters) First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:24 pm