you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ajay Singh of India competes in Men's 77 kg category in weightlifting at 2018 Asian Games being held at Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
1/7

A man removes debris from a collapsed house after floods in Paravur in Kerala. (Reuters)
2/7

High waves triggered by Typhoon Cimaron crash against the coast of Aki, Kochi Prefecture, in western Japan. (Reuters)
3/7

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
4/7

Rohingya refugee women arrange a cradle for child in their makeshift tent in the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
5/7

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, U.S. (Reuters)
6/7

Mexican masked wrestler Monster Clown listens during a mass as part of the annual lucha libre pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico. (Reuters)
7/7

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slide show #World News

