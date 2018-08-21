News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary of India, silver medallist Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and bronze medallist Abhishek Verma of India pose for a photo at the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final event at 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. (Reuters) 2/10 Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a lecture titled "Myanmar's Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward" at the 43rd Singapore Lecture organized by the Institute of South East Asian Studies or ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. (Reuters) 3/10 The same day California governor Jerry Brown signs a bill declaring surfing the official sport of California, surfers catch some of the last waves before sunset at Cardiff State Park in Encinitas, California, U.S. (Reuters) 4/10 Employees work near a processing unit of rum at the Samai Distillery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Reuters) 5/10 Guo Mengjiao of China competes at Women's Qiangshu event at 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters) 6/10 Jamiyyathul Ahlul Quran Wa Hadees (JAQH) group women members offer 'namaz' on the occassion of Eid-al-Adha festival at Ayisha Mahal ground in Coimbatore. (PTI) 7/10 Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary. (Reuters) 8/10 A woman holds a banner that reads 'Devils dressed as priests' during a candle vigil to protest against sexual abuse in the Chilean Roman Catholic Church outside the Santiago cathedral, in Santiago, Chile. (Reuters) 9/10 HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas launches the new Nokia phones, in New Delhi. (PTI) 10/10 Madonna speaks during a tribute to the late singer Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Show held at Radio City Music Hall, New York, U.S. (Reuters) First Published on Aug 21, 2018 04:19 pm