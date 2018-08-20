News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half century at the Third Test between England and India at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain (REUTERS) 2/10 Muslim pilgrims pray outside Namira Mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS) 3/10 Defence Minister of Japan Itsunori Onodera calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) 4/10 Vinesh Phogat of India (in orange) grapples with Uzbekistan's D Yakhshimuratova in the semifinals of women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event, at Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. Phogat dominated on the mat and stormed into the final.(PTI) 5/10 Silver medallist India's Lakshay Sheoran poses for photographs at the award ceremony of men's trap shooting event, during the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang in Indonesia.(PTI) 6/10 Cadets at their weapons training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Both men and woman cadets displayed their warfare strategies, physical training, equestrian skills and weapons training among other things. (PTI) 7/10 Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning the Gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. Phogat made history after she became the first Indian woman to win a gold at Asian Games. She beat Japan’s Irie Yukie 6-2 in the finals. (PTI) 8/10 Yogeshwar Singh of India in action on the vault for the qualification round of Artistic Gymnastics at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (REUTERS) 9/10 Fu Yiting of China in action with Liu Yan Wai of Hong Kong at the Women's Individual Foil Fencing Semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (REUTERS) 10/10 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, visits the Alexander Dennis Bus Factory in Falkirk, Scotland, Britain. (REUTERS) First Published on Aug 20, 2018 07:26 pm