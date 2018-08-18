News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 An artist performs at the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters) 2/10 A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of 2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. (Reuters) 3/10 A camel trader's son smiles as camels are shown to prospective buyers at the Birqash Camel Market, ahead of Eid al-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters) 4/10 A vendor checks a goat at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters) 5/10 Men look at a television screen displaying cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan swearing in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters) 6/10 Iraqi youths perform a somersault as they practice parkour in the city of Najaf, Iraq. (Reuters) 7/10 Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva in Kerala. (Reuters) 8/10 An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, U.S. (Reuters) 9/10 Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday. The annual Islamic pilgrimage draws millions of visitors each year, making it the largest yearly gathering of people in the world. (PTI) 10/10 Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas during a ceremony to perform pre-wedding rituals at her Juhu residence, in Mumbai. (PTI) First Published on Aug 18, 2018 09:48 pm