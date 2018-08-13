News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A view of the Red Fort during the full dress rehearsal of the 72nd Independence Day function in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from right, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, center, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, right, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, left, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pose for a picture during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau. (Image: PTI) 3/10 An anti-fascist counter-protester gestures toward police officers guarding the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A motorcyclist rides across a waterlogged road during rainfall, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI) 5/10 A meteor streaks past stars and clouds in the night sky during the Perseids meteor shower in Berducedo, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Migrants are seen on board a fiberglass boat in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A worker scoops red chilli peppers at a chilli processing plant in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 A boy holds a placard as he demonstrates outside the offices of the United Nations in Sanaa, Yemen to denounce last week's air strike that killed dozens including children in the northwestern province of Saada. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Jordanian soldiers and relatives of Sergeant Hisham al-Agarbeh, who was killed during an attack in the predominantly Christian town of Fuheis on August 12, lower his body into the ground during his funeral in Zarqa. The clash was among the deadliest between suspected militants and Jordanian security forces in recent years. (Image: PTI) 10/10 A view of a damaged road following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Janipur area of Jammu. (Image: PTI) First Published on Aug 13, 2018 06:35 pm