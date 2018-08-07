App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

In this photo people are silhouetted against the setting sun while strolling on the Kronberg hill in Hannover, northern Germany. (PTI)
A cow is seen as Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by BJP MP's during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha on August 06, 2018 cleared the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 also referred to as the OBC bill during the ongoing Monsoon session. (PTI)
Demonstrators spell out "TREASON" while protesting with the "Kremlin Annex" in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. (Reuters)
A migrant looks at the location of the port of Algeciras on a handmade map by Open Arms crew on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. (Reuters)
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium (Reuters)
A volunteer crawls beneath rubble while soldiers try to find survivors at a collapsed house after earthquake hit on Sunday in Pemenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia
Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount Konocti in the background. (PTI)
European Union flags hang between windows of a house in the consituency of former Brexit minister David Davis in Howden, Britain. (Reuters)
2018 European Championships - Men's Long Jump Qualifications - Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)
Cast member Ruby Rose poses at the premiere for "The Meg" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Reuters)
