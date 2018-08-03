App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stage a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)
An elderly couple being carried by the 'Kanwariyas' for pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan, in Ghaziabad on Friday. (Image: PTI)
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to a rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. (Image: PTI/AP)
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif part after posing for handshake in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Friday. (Image: PTI/AP)
Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Army daredevils perform stunts as part of rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day functions, in Jabalpur on Friday. (Image: PTI)
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Image: Reuters)
People cool off at the beach during the heat wave in the south-eastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:31 pm

