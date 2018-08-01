App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ishant Sharma in action at the First Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain (REUTERS)
1/11

Ishant Sharma in action at the First Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain (REUTERS)
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
2/11

Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
Security guards sit next to the statue of the Virgin Mary during the General Audience led by Pope Francis at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. (REUTERS)
3/11

Security guards sit next to the statue of the Virgin Mary during the General Audience led by Pope Francis at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. (REUTERS)
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
4/11

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Actor Rajinikanth addresses the media after visiting the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai. Karunanidhi is stable and continues to be treated at the ICU of the hospital for the 4th consecutive day. (PTI)
5/11

Actor Rajinikanth addresses the media after visiting the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai. Karunanidhi is stable and continues to be treated at the ICU of the hospital for the 4th consecutive day. (PTI)
A crow sits on the Gandhi statue at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/11

A crow sits on the Gandhi statue at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Members of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association pour milk on a road during a protest against the Central government for cuts in the prices of milk products, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)
7/11

Members of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association pour milk on a road during a protest against the Central government for cuts in the prices of milk products, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)
White medical coats laid out on the pavement in front of the presidential palace forming the letters "MXV", the Spanish acronym for Doctors for Life, at the end of protest march against a campaign to expand legal abortions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP/PTI)
8/11

White medical coats laid out on the pavement in front of the presidential palace forming the letters "MXV", the Spanish acronym for Doctors for Life, at the end of protest march against a campaign to expand legal abortions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP/PTI)
Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa sing and dance as they march in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe (REUTERS)
9/11

Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa sing and dance as they march in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe (REUTERS)
India's Vandana Katariya, top second left, celebrates scoring during the Women's Hockey World Cup cross-over match between Italy and India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. (AP/PTI)
10/11

India's Vandana Katariya, top second left, celebrates scoring during the Women's Hockey World Cup cross-over match between Italy and India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. (AP/PTI)
England's Alastair Cook in action at the First Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain (REUTERS)
11/11

England's Alastair Cook in action at the First Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain (REUTERS)
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

