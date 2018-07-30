App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tour de France winner Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovakia's Peter Sagan, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride down Chams Elysees avenue as the Arc de Triomphe is seen in the background during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France. (Image: PTI/AP)
1/10

Hospital workers clean the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital after the water entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the medicine department during rainfall, in Patna, Bihar. (Image: PTI)
2/10

The world's only giant panda triplets Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai and Ku Ku celebrate their fourth birthday at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Cambodian voters take pictures of their ink stained fingers after they voted, outside a polling station during a general election in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad protests for the special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
6/10

A man steps on the portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a protest over government's decision to increase the retirement age in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)
8/10

Migrants disembark from a dinghy at "Del Canuelo" beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar sailing from the coast of Morocco, in Tarifa, southern Spain. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Military cadets gather outside the Grand Palace to celebrate the 66th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:47 pm

