News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

A man steps on the portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a protest over government's decision to increase the retirement age in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the reopening of the newly refurbished Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, after a year-long renovation project, on the occasion of JRD Tata's birth anniversary, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Capt. Keithair Misquitta (R) and Capt. Aarohi Pandit before they leave for world tour for awareness of "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" campaign, by Mahi, the light sports aircraft or LSA, at the Aviation Club in Patiala. (PTI)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the valedictory function of "OSKON 2018" in Chennai. (PTI)

General Secretary Sitaram Yechury after visiting DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, at a private hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

DMK supporters outside the hospital, where DMK chief M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, in Chennai. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minster Rajnath Singh, UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, DY CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma at a ground breaking ceremony to launch various projects worth 60,000 crore rupees, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (PTI)

Polish jazz trumpeter Tomasz Stanko performs during the concert commemorating the 70th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS)

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe gestures during a news conference at his private residence nicknamed "Blue Roof" in Harare, Zimbabwe. (REUTERS)

First Published on Jul 29, 2018 06:24 pm