Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DMK working president MK Stalin along with senior leaders and relatives of party president M Karunanidhi, who suffered a health setback past midnight, at Gopalapuram Residence in Chennai. Karunanidhi was rushed to Kauvery Hospital. (Image: PTI)
1/8

DMK working president MK Stalin along with senior leaders and relatives of party president M Karunanidhi, who suffered a health setback past midnight, at Gopalapuram Residence in Chennai. Karunanidhi was rushed to Kauvery Hospital. (Image: PTI)
New BSF recruits during the passing out-cum-attestation parade at STC BSF headquarters in Humhama, Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
2/8

New BSF recruits during the passing out-cum-attestation parade at STC BSF headquarters in Humhama, Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
Sean, a five-year-old Sumatran tiger, is seen her two-month-old cubs inside a cage at Bali Zoo in Bali, Indonesia. Sumatran tiger is the world's most critically endangered tiger subspecies with fewer than 400 remain in the wild and may become extinct in the next decade due to poaching and habitat loss. (Image: PTI/AP)
3/8

Sean, a five-year-old Sumatran tiger, is seen her two-month-old cubs inside a cage at Bali Zoo in Bali, Indonesia. Sumatran tiger is the world's most critically endangered tiger subspecies with fewer than 400 remain in the wild and may become extinct in the next decade due to poaching and habitat loss. (Image: PTI/AP)
An uprooted tree falls in a road following monsoon rainfall, in Shimla. (Image: PTI)
4/8

An uprooted tree falls in a road following monsoon rainfall, in Shimla. (Image: PTI)
People wait for the lunar eclipse at Amman Citadel in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

People wait for the lunar eclipse at Amman Citadel in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official e-sports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official e-sports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
A man looks on at Yamuna River, in New Delhi. The water level in the river increased after 1.31 lakh cusec water was released from Hathnikund Barrage due to heavy rainfall in the hills. (Image: PTI)
8/8

A man looks on at Yamuna River, in New Delhi. The water level in the river increased after 1.31 lakh cusec water was released from Hathnikund Barrage due to heavy rainfall in the hills. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Jul 28, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

