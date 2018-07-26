App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Mourners gather around the body of Palestinian Hamas militant Mohammad Al-Areer who was killed in Israeli tank fire, during his funeral in Gaza. (Image: REUTERS)
Hamish the first polar bear bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years cools down in the pond in his enclosure at The Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Scotland. (Image: REUTERS)
A Russian armoured vehicle drives out of the water during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. (Image: REUTERS)
Parents carry their children as they leave their home during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. (Image: REUTERS)
A woman stands next to the t-shirts with images of Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at a market, a day after general election in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS)
A youth stands on the wreckage of a wooden boat, during fishing with a slingshot, as smog covers North Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a bank note of the new Venezuela's currency Bolivar Soberano (Sovereign Bolivar) as he speaks during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: REUTERS)
Demonstrators take part in a march for free abortion rights and to demand an end to sexism and gender violence in the education system, in Santiago, Chile. (Image: REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mo Salah scores a goal past Manchester City's Joe Hart in the International Champions Cup. (Image: REUTERS)
Cambodia's armed forces display anti-riot gear and assault rifles at the Olympic stadium ahead of a general election this weekend, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: REUTERS)
tags #Cambodia #Indonesia #Laos #News in Pics #Russia #Slideshow #Venezuela

