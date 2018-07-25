App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:01 PM IST

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News
A taxi driver holds up smoke bombs during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: REUTERS)
1/10

A taxi driver holds up smoke bombs during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: REUTERS)
A man walks on a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai. (Image: REUTERS)
2/10

A man walks on a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai. (Image: REUTERS)
A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London. (REUTERS)
3/10

A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London. (REUTERS)
Women help a child to cross over to the other house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: REUTERS)
4/10

Women help a child to cross over to the other house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a nursery in Kangwon Province in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
5/10

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a nursery in Kangwon Province in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece. (Image: REUTERS)
6/10

A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece. (Image: REUTERS)
People dressed as Santa Claus wave from a canal boat as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Image: REUTERS)
7/10

People dressed as Santa Claus wave from a canal boat as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Image: REUTERS)
A supporter of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, wears a mask and dance on party songs during a campaign rally ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS)
8/10

A supporter of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, wears a mask and dance on party songs during a campaign rally ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS)
An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. (Image: REUTERS)
9/10

An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. (Image: REUTERS)
Egyptian women from Parkour Egypt "PKE" practice their parkour skills around buildings on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Image: REUTERS)
10/10

Egyptian women from Parkour Egypt "PKE" practice their parkour skills around buildings on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Image: REUTERS)
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Belgium #Egypt #Greece #London #mumbai #News in Pics #Slideshow

