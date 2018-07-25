News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A taxi driver holds up smoke bombs during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: REUTERS) 2/10 A man walks on a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai. (Image: REUTERS) 3/10 A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London. (REUTERS) 4/10 Women help a child to cross over to the other house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: REUTERS) 5/10 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a nursery in Kangwon Province in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). 6/10 A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece. (Image: REUTERS) 7/10 People dressed as Santa Claus wave from a canal boat as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Image: REUTERS) 8/10 A supporter of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, wears a mask and dance on party songs during a campaign rally ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS) 9/10 An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. (Image: REUTERS) 10/10 Egyptian women from Parkour Egypt "PKE" practice their parkour skills around buildings on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Image: REUTERS) First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:01 pm