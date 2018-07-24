News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A worker arranges sacks of election materials for distribution among electoral workers, at a distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Burned cars are seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A crowd watches as Australian Aboriginal paintings by six First Nations artists are projected onto the Sydney Opera House as part of the project "Badu Gili 2018", meaning "water light" in the local Aborigine's Gadigal language, in Sydney, Australia (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Demonstrators take part in a march to demand the ouster of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua (Image: Reuters) 6/10 TMC MPs stage a protest against incidents of lynching, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Image: PTI) 7/10 Police detain Mahila Congress members who were holding a protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, outside the Bihar Assembly in Patna (Image: PTI) 8/10 Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata (Image: PTI) 9/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, in Rwanda (Image: PTI) 10/10 Protestors from the Maratha community take part in a rally demanding reservation, in Karad, Maharashtra (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 24, 2018 07:05 pm