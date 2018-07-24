App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A worker arranges sacks of election materials for distribution among electoral workers, at a distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

A worker arranges sacks of election materials for distribution among electoral workers, at a distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Burned cars are seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Burned cars are seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece (Image: Reuters)
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar (Image: Reuters)
A crowd watches as Australian Aboriginal paintings by six First Nations artists are projected onto the Sydney Opera House as part of the project "Badu Gili 2018", meaning "water light" in the local Aborigine's Gadigal language, in Sydney, Australia (Image: Reuters)
4/10

A crowd watches as Australian Aboriginal paintings by six First Nations artists are projected onto the Sydney Opera House as part of the project "Badu Gili 2018", meaning "water light" in the local Aborigine's Gadigal language, in Sydney, Australia (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators take part in a march to demand the ouster of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Demonstrators take part in a march to demand the ouster of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua (Image: Reuters)
TMC MPs stage a protest against incidents of lynching, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
6/10

TMC MPs stage a protest against incidents of lynching, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
Police detain Mahila Congress members who were holding a protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, outside the Bihar Assembly in Patna (Image: PTI)
7/10

Police detain Mahila Congress members who were holding a protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, outside the Bihar Assembly in Patna (Image: PTI)
Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata (Image: PTI)
8/10

Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, in Rwanda (Image: PTI)
9/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, in Rwanda (Image: PTI)
Protestors from the Maratha community take part in a rally demanding reservation, in Karad, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)
10/10

Protestors from the Maratha community take part in a rally demanding reservation, in Karad, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.