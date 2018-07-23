App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions during a session with employees at the Armstrong Works engineering facility, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain. (REUTERS)
1/10

A general view of the Women's 100m Hurdles final action in the Diamond League of the London Anniversary Games at the London Stadium, London, Britain (REUTERS)
2/10

A person walks through the debris after a portion of a dilapidated two-storeyed building collapsed at Sealdah area following monsoon rains, in Kolkata. Atleast two people died in the accident and several were injured. (PTI)
3/10

Police personnel use tear gas to disperse ABVP workers during a protest march, in Kannur. (PTI)
4/10

Devotees participate in a 'Dindi' procession of Lord Vitthal on the occasion of 'Ashadi Ekadashi' at a temple, in Jabalpur. (PTI)
5/10

Kanwariyas chant religious slogans as they walk towards Haridwar carrying 'Kanwar' on their shoulder, in Ramnagar. (PTI)
6/10

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan addresses after ending a runner-up at the hall of fame open in Newport. (PTI)
7/10

People shout anti-government slogans during a protest against what the demonstrators say are recent mob lynchings across the country, in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS)
8/10

Activists burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte while he delivers his State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon city, Metro Manila, in Philippines. (REUTERS)
9/10

A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. (REUTERS)
10/10

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:31 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

