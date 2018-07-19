App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France (Reuters)
1/8

An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France (Reuters)
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, National Capital Region, India. (Reuters)
2/8

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, National Capital Region, India. (Reuters)
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand (Reuters)
3/8

Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand (Reuters)
Indonesian badminton legend Susi Susanti (R) holds a flame from India as former tennis player Yustedjo Tarik (L) holds a flame from the Mrapen eternal flame before uniting them in a cauldron during the 2018 Asian Games Torch Relay ceremony at Prambanan Temple complex, Yogyakarta (Reuters)
4/8

Indonesian badminton legend Susi Susanti (R) holds a flame from India as former tennis player Yustedjo Tarik (L) holds a flame from the Mrapen eternal flame before uniting them in a cauldron during the 2018 Asian Games Torch Relay ceremony at Prambanan Temple complex, Yogyakarta (Reuters)
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends an event marking the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum dedicated to the fallen independence heroes, including her father General Aung San, in Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters)
5/8

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends an event marking the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum dedicated to the fallen independence heroes, including her father General Aung San, in Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters)
Congress MPs stage a protest against the hike in the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of alternative crops, at Parliament House, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
6/8

Congress MPs stage a protest against the hike in the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of alternative crops, at Parliament House, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Islamist rebels react after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo, Syria (Reuters)
7/8

Islamist rebels react after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo, Syria (Reuters)
A worker wears a tattoo on her head before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, U.S. (Reuters)
8/8

A worker wears a tattoo on her head before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, U.S. (Reuters)
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

