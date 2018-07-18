News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Entertainer Jennifer Lopez stands on the warning track after the Major League Baseball All-star Game, in Washington. (AP/PTI) 2/10 A view of the Lok Sabha assembly on the first day of the Parliament Monsoon session, in New Delhi. (LSTV GRAB via PTI) 3/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, in New Delhi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh and Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel are also seen. (PTI) 4/10 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with her Ghanaian counterpart Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, in New Delhi (PTI) 5/10 Construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen under the light of the sun during a heat wave in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS) 6/10 Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. (REUTERS) 7/10 A man fills a cup of tea while having breakfast with paratha flatbread, outside closed shops in Peshawar, Pakistan. (REUTERS) 8/10 Chancellor Angela Merkel receives from German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz a bouquet of flowers for her yesterday's 64th birthday at the weekly cabinet in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2018. (REUTERS) 9/10 Turkish soldiers patrol outside the Aliaga Prison and Courthouse complex in Izmir, Turkey. (REUTERS) 10/10 Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida. (REUTERS) First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:42 pm