News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters) 2/11 Nepalese army men rescue a sick boy from a flooded area in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Thursday. The flooding was caused by overflowing of the Hanumante River following heavy rain Wednesday. (AP/PTI) 3/11 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah exchange greetings before a breakfast meeting at the state guest house, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI) 4/11 Activists of Awami National Party (ANP) political party, hold signs as they chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's suicide attack during an election campaign meeting in Peshawar, at a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters) 5/11 A child hides from a "Kiliki" at a playground during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. (Reuters) 6/11 A wild cow leaps over revellers after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival. (Reuters) 7/11 Philippine senator and boxing hero Manny Pacquiao, left, poses with Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse during a press conference, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Matthysse and Pacquiao were scheduled to fight on July 15, for the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Malaysia. (AP/PTI) 8/11 Slovenia's Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar and Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during an informal meeting of EU's Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria. (Reuters) 9/11 A partially-built suspension bridge is demolished by engineers in Chirajara, Colombia. One part of the bridge collapsed in January during its construction, killing at least nine workers. (AP/PTI) 10/11 Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana in Singapore. (Reuters) 11/11 People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters) First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:21 pm