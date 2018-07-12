App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
1/11

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
Nepalese army men rescue a sick boy from a flooded area in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Thursday. The flooding was caused by overflowing of the Hanumante River following heavy rain Wednesday. (AP/PTI)
2/11

Nepalese army men rescue a sick boy from a flooded area in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Thursday. The flooding was caused by overflowing of the Hanumante River following heavy rain Wednesday. (AP/PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah exchange greetings before a breakfast meeting at the state guest house, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)
3/11

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah exchange greetings before a breakfast meeting at the state guest house, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)
Activists of Awami National Party (ANP) political party, hold signs as they chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's suicide attack during an election campaign meeting in Peshawar, at a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
4/11

Activists of Awami National Party (ANP) political party, hold signs as they chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's suicide attack during an election campaign meeting in Peshawar, at a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A child hides from a "Kiliki" at a playground during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. (Reuters)
5/11

A child hides from a "Kiliki" at a playground during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. (Reuters)
A wild cow leaps over revellers after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival. (Reuters)
6/11

A wild cow leaps over revellers after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival. (Reuters)
Philippine senator and boxing hero Manny Pacquiao, left, poses with Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse during a press conference, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Matthysse and Pacquiao were scheduled to fight on July 15, for the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Malaysia. (AP/PTI)
7/11

Philippine senator and boxing hero Manny Pacquiao, left, poses with Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse during a press conference, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Matthysse and Pacquiao were scheduled to fight on July 15, for the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Malaysia. (AP/PTI)
Slovenia's Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar and Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during an informal meeting of EU's Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria. (Reuters)
8/11

Slovenia's Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar and Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during an informal meeting of EU's Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria. (Reuters)
A partially-built suspension bridge is demolished by engineers in Chirajara, Colombia. One part of the bridge collapsed in January during its construction, killing at least nine workers. (AP/PTI)
9/11

A partially-built suspension bridge is demolished by engineers in Chirajara, Colombia. One part of the bridge collapsed in January during its construction, killing at least nine workers. (AP/PTI)
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana in Singapore. (Reuters)
10/11

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana in Singapore. (Reuters)
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters)
11/11

People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters)
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Politics #Slideshow #world

