Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:48 PM IST

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (C) and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the Kisan Kalyan Rally (farmers' rally) in Malout, Punjab (PTI)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (C) and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the Kisan Kalyan Rally (farmers' rally) in Malout, Punjab (PTI)
2/10

NSUI activists raise slogans against Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar during a protest over various issues, at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

NSUI activists raise slogans against Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar during a protest over various issues, at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
3/10

India's Ambassador Amandeep Gill speaks on digital cooperation during a press briefing, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP/PTI)
3/10

India's Ambassador Amandeep Gill speaks on digital cooperation during a press briefing, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP/PTI)
4/10

The crowd invades the Champs Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, to celebrate after the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris. France advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium. (AP/PTI)
4/10

The crowd invades the Champs Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, to celebrate after the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris. France advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to an evacuee during a visit to an evacuation center in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan. Abe visited the hard-hit city where a river broke through an embankment and swept through residential areas. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to an evacuee during a visit to an evacuation center in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan. Abe visited the hard-hit city where a river broke through an embankment and swept through residential areas. (AP/PTI)
6/10

A stork family in their nest is silhouetted against the setting sun at lake 'Greifensee', in Riedikon, Switzerland. (PTI)
6/10

A stork family in their nest is silhouetted against the setting sun at lake 'Greifensee', in Riedikon, Switzerland. (PTI)
7/10

Commuters stranded on their way to Mumbai as a section of Western Raillway remain suspended due to waterlogging on tracks, after heavy rainfall at Nallasopara area, in Mumbai. (PTI)
7/10

Commuters stranded on their way to Mumbai as a section of Western Raillway remain suspended due to waterlogging on tracks, after heavy rainfall at Nallasopara area, in Mumbai. (PTI)
8/10

Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain. (Reuters)
8/10

Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain. (Reuters)
9/10

With the US Supreme Court building in the background, Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives prior to meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
9/10

With the US Supreme Court building in the background, Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives prior to meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
10/10

Cycling - Tour de France - The 195-km Stage 4 from La Baule to Sarzeau. (Reuters)
10/10

Cycling - Tour de France - The 195-km Stage 4 from La Baule to Sarzeau. (Reuters)
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

