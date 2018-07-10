News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Men lie on the ground as they are arrested by National Police for looting a store selling engine oil, during a protest and general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A nationwide, general strike and protest has been called for Monday to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after his government agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel as part of an assistance package with the IMF. The fuel hike was suspended after widespread, violent protests broke out on Friday and over the weekend. (AP/PTI)