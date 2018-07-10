News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Rescuers walk toward the entrance to a cave complex where five were still trapped, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand on Tuesday. The eight boys were rescued from the flooded cave. (AP/PTI) 2/11 President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings with Kim Jung-sook, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI) 3/11 Afghan policemen inspect damaged vehicles after a suicide attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. (Reuters) 4/11 Activists affiliated with human rights and peace society Nepal chant anti-government slogans from a police vehicle as they get detained during their demonstration opposing Nepal governments arbitrary and anti human rights policies outside the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, in Kathmandu. (Reuters) 5/11 Firefighters with rescue dogs search for missing people after heavy rain hit southwestern Japan, in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture. Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies as they searched for dozens still missing after heavy rains caused severe flooding and left residents to return to their homes unsure where to start the cleanup. (AP/PTI) 6/11 Runners sprint in front of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. (Reuters) 7/11 People walk on the tracks as heavy rains hit the local train services on the Central Line, in Thane on Tuesday. (PTI) 8/11 Reindeer Yasha attempts to predict the result of the soccer World Cup semi-final match between France and Belgium during an event at a zoo in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia. (Reuters) 9/11 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks to Army chief Gen Bipin Singh Rawat during the ceremonial welcome of South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI) 10/11 Men lie on the ground as they are arrested by National Police for looting a store selling engine oil, during a protest and general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A nationwide, general strike and protest has been called for Monday to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after his government agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel as part of an assistance package with the IMF. The fuel hike was suspended after widespread, violent protests broke out on Friday and over the weekend. (AP/PTI) 11/11 US President Donald Trump applauds Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee, as he kisses his daughter Margaret, as his wife Ashley and younger daughter Eliza stand in the East Room of the White House. (AP/PTI) First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:32 pm