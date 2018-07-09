App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Autorickshaws wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rains, in Thane. (PTI)
1/10

Autorickshaws wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rains, in Thane. (PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talks with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi during the 'Lok Samvad' programme, in Patna. (PTI)
2/10

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talks with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi during the 'Lok Samvad' programme, in Patna. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands at a meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
3/10

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands at a meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
A contestant lays on a pool of red chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang in China's central Hunan province. (AP/PTI)
4/10

A contestant lays on a pool of red chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang in China's central Hunan province. (AP/PTI)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to their supporters as they exit the High Court of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib was earlier charged last with criminal breach of trust and corruption, two months after a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund led to his stunning election defeat. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to their supporters as they exit the High Court of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib was earlier charged last with criminal breach of trust and corruption, two months after a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund led to his stunning election defeat. (AP/PTI)
Members of German guard of honour wait for the arrival of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang outside the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
6/10

Members of German guard of honour wait for the arrival of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang outside the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
A view shows the bar Josephine in the more than century-old Hotel Lutetia in Paris, France, before its reopening after a four-year 200 million euros (USD 231.16 million) renovation. (REUTERS)
7/10

A view shows the bar Josephine in the more than century-old Hotel Lutetia in Paris, France, before its reopening after a four-year 200 million euros (USD 231.16 million) renovation. (REUTERS)
Marine Le Pen, the National Rally (Rassemblement National) political party leader, attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Nanterre near Paris, France. (REUTERS)
8/10

Marine Le Pen, the National Rally (Rassemblement National) political party leader, attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Nanterre near Paris, France. (REUTERS)
Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry and Romelu Lukaku during training at the Belgium Training Camp at Dedovsk, Russia (REUTERS)
9/10

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry and Romelu Lukaku during training at the Belgium Training Camp at Dedovsk, Russia (REUTERS)
A batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu. The Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu today after a day-long suspension. (PTI)
10/10

A batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu. The Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu today after a day-long suspension. (PTI)
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

