Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The compound of a junior high school is submerged after heavy rains in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan. Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands on Sunday. (AP/PTI)
1/8

A truck carrying oxygen tanks arrives outside the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach are trapped inside a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters)
2/8

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar, General Secretary K C Tyagi (L) and other leaders during party's 'National Executive' meet at party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
3/8

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter drops water on a brush fire that erupted on a mountainside above suburban Burbank, Calif. Burbank police ordered evacuations in the Wildwood Canyon area and sent officers door to door in the area. It was one of many fires burning in California that forced firefighters to work in stifling heat. (AP/PTI)
4/8

Students of Jadavpur University in an indefinite hunger strike on the second day, to protest against University's decision to scrap entrance test for six undergraduate courses in Humanities subjects in coming academic session, at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
5/8

Scott Schiffner, of Strathmore, Alberta, comes off Flying High during bull riding at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. (AP/PTI)
6/8

Participants take a bath in barrels filled with chilli peppers during the Spicy Barrel Challenge contest inside a water park in Chongqing, China. (Reuters)
7/8

Chase Elliott (9), Darrell Wallace Jr (43), Joey Logano (22) and Daniel Suarez (19) wreck during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach. (AP/PTI)
8/8

First Published on Jul 8, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

