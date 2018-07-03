News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Mount Agung spews ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted on Monday evening, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes. (Image: AP/PTI) 2/10 Relatives of the victims of the ferry that sank on June 18 scatter flowers during a prayer on a ship on Lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Indonesia has stopped searching in one of the world's deepest lakes for the bodies of dozens of victims of the ferry sinking two weeks ago. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Rescue workers clear the debris of Gokhale foot overbridge that collapsed on the Western Railway tracks, at Andheri station following heavy rain, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Confectioners wear Brazil football jersey as they celebrate with 'roshogulla', coloured in the Brazil colours, after Brazil won the match against Mexico, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) eat langar after the protest march over the killing of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus community members in a terror attack on July 01, 2018 in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/10 A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve Bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle on the eve of Independence Day at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Japanese fans react after the second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at a sports bar in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 This photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, shows the boys and their soccer coach as they were found in a partially flooded cave, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and coach found after 10 days, are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food, officials have said, though it is not known when they will be able to go home. (Image: AP/PTI) 10/10 Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York, US. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2018 04:03 pm