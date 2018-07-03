News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

This photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, shows the boys and their soccer coach as they were found in a partially flooded cave, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and coach found after 10 days, are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food, officials have said, though it is not known when they will be able to go home. (Image: AP/PTI)