App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tourists and soccer fans walk in the State Shop, GUM, decorated with giant soccer balls during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. (AP/PTI)
1/10

Tourists and soccer fans walk in the State Shop, GUM, decorated with giant soccer balls during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. (AP/PTI)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with from l-r., first lady Melania Trump, son Barron and Amalija Knavs, mother of the first lady, as they walk towards Marine One helicopter before their departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP/PTI)
2/10

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with from l-r., first lady Melania Trump, son Barron and Amalija Knavs, mother of the first lady, as they walk towards Marine One helicopter before their departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP/PTI)
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu returns a shot to Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying during women's single's semifinal match at the Malaysia Badminton Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP/PTI)
3/10

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu returns a shot to Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying during women's single's semifinal match at the Malaysia Badminton Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP/PTI)
Pope Francis meets President of Bolivia Evo Morales during a private audience at the Vatican. (AP/PTI)
4/10

Pope Francis meets President of Bolivia Evo Morales during a private audience at the Vatican. (AP/PTI)
Fishermen carry a statue of Saint Peter in a boat during a procession in honor of the patron saint of fishermen in Lima, Peru. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Fishermen carry a statue of Saint Peter in a boat during a procession in honor of the patron saint of fishermen in Lima, Peru. (AP/PTI)
The India team celebrate with the trophy at the end the Second International Twenty20 cricket match against Ireland at Malahide, Dublin. (AP/PTI)
6/10

The India team celebrate with the trophy at the end the Second International Twenty20 cricket match against Ireland at Malahide, Dublin. (AP/PTI)
Mount Agung's crater glows red from the lava as it spews volcanic smoke In Karangasem, Bali Island, Indonesia. (AP/PTI)
7/10

Mount Agung's crater glows red from the lava as it spews volcanic smoke In Karangasem, Bali Island, Indonesia. (AP/PTI)
Members of the armed forces during the Pride Parade in Dublin, Ireland. (AP/PTI)
8/10

Members of the armed forces during the Pride Parade in Dublin, Ireland. (AP/PTI)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. (Reuters)
9/10

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. (Reuters)
A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain. (Reuters)
10/10

A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain. (Reuters)
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.