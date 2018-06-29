News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in New York. The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to a fatal shooting at The Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis. (Image: PTI) 2/10 CRPF personnel stands guard near Amarnath base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Thursday. The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Image: PTI) 3/10 U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of their meeting at the Abe's official residence in Tokyo. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Police officers are seen near the Tham Luang cave complex, as a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A notice is pasted outside a shop stating the unavailability of plastic bags at a market in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Pope Francis enchants the altar before the Pallium Mass for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 The coffins of late Auschwitz survivor and French health minister Simone Veil and her late husband Antoine Veil are displayed in the crypt at the Memorial de la Shoah in Paris, France, two days before a national tribute when they will be laid to rest in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum alongside other national icons. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Hindu priests pour milk over a statue of Lord Jagannath during the Jal Yatra procession inside a temple, in Agartala, Tripura. (Image: PTI) 9/10 Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 An activist has make-up applied during a march organized by the LGBT community in Managua, Nicaragua. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 29, 2018 04:26 pm