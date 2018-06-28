News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 An actor dressed as a Customs officer joins a 'Borders Against Brexit' protest in the border town of Dundalk, Ireland. (REUTERS) 2/10 Cardinals talk before a consistory ceremony to install 14 new cardinals in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (REUTERS) 3/10 General view inside the stadium at World Cup where Senegal played against Colombia for the Fifa World Cup 2018 in Samara Arena, Samara, Russia (REUTERS) 4/10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pumps his fist after he and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar address a news conference to announce a nation-wide health care fraud and opioid enforcement action, at the Justice Department in Washington. (REUTERS) 5/10 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and their wives Karen and Rocio pose for the media, in Quito, Ecuador. (REUTERS) 6/10 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders meet for a two-day summit to address the political crisis over migration and discuss how to proceed on the Brexit negotiations. (AP/PTI) 7/10 Colombia's Yerry Mina, left, and team mate Jefferson Lerma celebrate while Senegal's Mame Diouf lies on the ground besides team mate Diafra Sakho after the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. (AP/PTI) 8/10 BJP National President Amit Shah meets with the family members of Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar, who were killed after the panchayat election, in Purulia district of West Bengal.(PTI) 9/10 Inspector General of Police SP Pani addresses a press conference to release the identity of four LeT cadre Sheikh Sajad Gul, Azad Ahmad Malik, Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, and Naveed Jatt who are allegedly involved in the killing of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, in Srinagar. (PTI) 10/10 Women walk past a puddle of water at Rajpath after a short spell of rain, in New Delhi. (PTI) First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:33 pm