Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Commuters cross a road during a rainfall in New Delhi. (PTI)
1/10

US envoy to the UN Nikky Haley talks to the media during a visit to Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

Argentina's Lionel Messi challenges for the ball with Nigeria's Bryan Idowu during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.(AP/PTI)
3/10

A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland. (Reuters)
4/10

US President Donald Trump embraces Pauline Conner, the widow of US Army 1st Lt. Garlin Murl Conner (1919-1998), while posthumously awarding the Medal of Honor to Conner for his "acts of gallantry and intrepidity" at the White House in Washington. (Reuters)
5/10

Pope Francis greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican. (Reuters)
6/10

A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds a toy rifle at a school where IDPs live in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters)
7/10

Asylum seekers wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by US Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas, US. (Reuters)
8/10

Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. (Reuters)
9/10

Begum, a Rohingya rape victim, shows her scars as she poses for a picture in Teknaf, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
10/10

First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world

