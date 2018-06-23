App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Civic workers inspect the shops following a plastic ban in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
1/10

Civic workers inspect the shops following a plastic ban in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President Rakesh Singh on his arrival at Bhopal Airport. (Photo: PTI)
2/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President Rakesh Singh on his arrival at Bhopal Airport. (Photo: PTI)
Football World Cup - Belgium vs Tunisia - Tunisia fans inside the stadium before the match at Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Reuters)
3/10

Football World Cup - Belgium vs Tunisia - Tunisia fans inside the stadium before the match at Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Reuters)
Seychelles President Danny Faure tries his hand on a spinning wheel or charkha', at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmadabad. Danny Faure is on a six-day visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
4/10

Seychelles President Danny Faure tries his hand on a spinning wheel or charkha', at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmadabad. Danny Faure is on a six-day visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
People attend an election rally of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Reuters)
5/10

People attend an election rally of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Reuters)
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse, England before the start of the horse racing. (Photo: Reuters)
6/10

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse, England before the start of the horse racing. (Photo: Reuters)
Artists perform at the Sabantuy, a summer festival marking the end of spring crop planting, in Kazan, Russia. (Photo: Reuters)
7/10

Artists perform at the Sabantuy, a summer festival marking the end of spring crop planting, in Kazan, Russia. (Photo: Reuters)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a round of the stalls after inaugurating the UP Mango Festival, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
8/10

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a round of the stalls after inaugurating the UP Mango Festival, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Photo: Reuters)
9/10

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Photo: Reuters)
Police officers detain an opposition supporter attempting to stage a protest rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Photo: Reuters)
10/10

Police officers detain an opposition supporter attempting to stage a protest rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Photo: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

