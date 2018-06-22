App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Iceland's supporters take pictures on World War II era tanks on the banks of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Hundreds of Israeli surfers take part in what they said was a record-breaking protest against potential environmental damage from an off-shore gas development project in the Mediterranean Sea at Herzliya, Israel. (Image: Reuters)
An Airbus A350 aircraft flies in formation with Britain's Red Arrows flying display team at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Saudi women attend a driving awareness campaign in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks to her motorcade wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" written on it as she returns to Washington after a visit to the US-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of the upcoming office complex for the Commerce Department, ‘Vanijya Bhawan', at Akbar Road in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Britain's Gordon Reid in action during his wheelchair match against France's Nicolas Peifer as part of the ATP 500 - Fever-Tree Championship, at the Queens Club in London Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Harley-Davidson bikes are seen at the "Hamburg Harley-Days" in Hamburg, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors walk through an installation called "Forest of Resonating Lamps - One Stroke" at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:13 pm

