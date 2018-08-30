News highlights: Corporate insolvency resolution process initiated against Lavasa

Live now
Aug 30, 2018
JUST IN | JSW Energy hikes its offer for Prayagraj Power Generation Company, beating Resurgent Power Ventures' Rs 6,000 crore offer. JSW also offers higher equity to the lenders. JSW Energy also offers to take care of tax liabilities. Resurgent Power Ventures is backed by Tata Power and ICICI Ventures.
NCLT has reportedly approved Idea-Vodafone Merger
Alagiri wants to be reinstated in DMK
Two militants killed in Hajin area, J&K
US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
JUST IN | The corporate insolvency resolution process has been initiated against Lavasa. The NCLT has named Devedra Prasad as the resolution professional.
The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the SFIO's (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) plea that sought for the cancellation of bail of former promoter of Bhushan Steel Neeraj Singal. He was arrested on August 8 on fraud charges by the SFIO for allegedly siphoning off $20 billion in funds.
The NCLT has reportedly approved Idea-Vodafone merger which will create the largest telecom company in India. NCLT nod was the last approval needed for the merger to go through.
MK Alagiri said that he is ready to accept MK Stalin as the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam if he is reinstated in the party. (News18)
Law commission has still not come to a decision regarding One Nation, One Poll, says it is a complex issue (CNN-News 18)
Videocon case: ICICI Bank pleads ignorance
ICICI Bank has refuted market regulator SEBI's charge that it violated disclosure norms in the matter of loans granted to Videocon, by saying that it was unaware of any conflict of interest at that point in time.
Two militants have been killed so far after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces.
Government to start free coaching for JEE, NEET from 2019
In a major relief for students who cannot afford the hefty fees of coaching classes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to convert its Test Practice Centres into teaching centres from next year. The centres will not charge any fees from students.
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son has been arrested by the NIA in Srinagar.
Govt to approve Rs 5,000 crore UTI AMC IPO, according to a Mint report.
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
A top Pentagon official has cautioned India that there are no guarantees for a special waiver from US sanctions if it buys new weapons platforms from Russia.
Washington is alarmed at the prospect of India, an increasingly important US military ally and the world's top defence importer, buying new systems from Russia, including its S-400 long-range, surface-to-air missile system. (PTI)
Canada and the United States are making progress and could have a deal by Friday on a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
As the crucial phase of talks continued in Washington to try to bridge their differences, Trudeau's note of optimism raised the chances NAFTA would continue as a three-nation pact, despite President Donald Trump's threat on Monday to leave Canada on the sidelines. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.