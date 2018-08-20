News highlights: CBI requests Interpol to detain Nirav Modi in the UK, say reports

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK, say sources who spoke to ANI.
JUST IN | The Islamic State Group claims responsibility for attacks in three locations in the Russian republic of Chechnya, according to AFP news agency.
JUST IN | The CEO of WhatsApp will meet the Communication & IT Ministry to discuss the spread of Fake News on the instant messaging app, as according to an ET Now tweet.
Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, five dead
Trump says 'nothing to hide' from Special Counsel Mueller on 2016 election rigging claims
JUST IN: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kamalkote sector of Uri
JUST IN: Assailants fire shots at the US embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara, no casualties reported. (Al Jazeera)
JUST IN: UK authorities have confirmed that Nirav Modi is in the UK and CBI has moved an extradition request through proper channels, says CBI
South Korea's Hyundai Motor to invest in Indian car-sharing service Revv
Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea's largest automaker, has partnered with self-drive car sharing company Revv to develop an innovative car sharing service and conduct creative marketing activities in India.
This is the first instance of investment by an automotive company in Revv, which only had angel investors earlier. Neither company disclosed the size of the investment in monetary terms or the size of stake transacted. (PTI)
Alwar lynching case: Supreme Court has sought a detailed affidavit from the Rajasthan government within a week, while hearing a contempt petition filed by Tehsheen Poonawala.
Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad
Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor's application seeking to visit family of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan (who passed away recently) abroad. Court also granted him permission to visit United Nations Headquarters to seek aid for KeralaFloods.
Taliban take more than 100 people, including women and children, hostage in ambush in north Afghanistan, reports AP quoting Afghan officials
Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, five dead
Multiple earthquakes including a powerful and shallow 6.9-magnitude tremor have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least five people and setting off fresh waves of panic.
A series of quakes were recorded by seismologists throughout yesterday, the first measuring 6.3 shortly before midday which triggered landslides and sent people fleeing for cover.
It was followed nearly twelve hours later by a quake measuring 6.9 and at least five more significant aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey.(PTI)
Trump says 'nothing to hide' from Special Counsel Mueller on 2016 election rigging claims
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "nothing to hide" from the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and denied that his top lawyer had turned on him by cooperating with the probe.
Trump, in a series of tweets, denounced the New York Times for a Saturday story saying White House Counsel Don McGahn has cooperated extensively with the special counsel, Robert Mueller.
The Times said McGahn had shared detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.
"I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn't have to," Trump said in a tweet. Trump said the newspaper made it seem like McGahn had turned on the president - as White House counsel John Dean had in the Watergate investigation of former president Richard Nixon - "when in fact it is just the opposite." (Reuters)
Will enter into talks with all neighbours to bring peace in Pakistan: Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan today said that the country will enter into talks with all neighbours to normalise ties, as without it peace can't be brought in the country.
In his an-hour-long maiden address to the nation a day after his swearing in as the country's 22nd prime minister, Khan identified Pakistan's challenges on economic front, announced sweeping changes to bring austerity and revive stagnant economy.
He also lashed out at the previous PML-N government for current debt crisis which has risen to Rs 28 trillion, saying the country had not been as indebted in its entire history as it has been in the last ten years.
"I have talked to all neighbours and Insha Allah, we will improve relations with all neighbours. Without peace (with neighbours) we cannot bring peace in Pakistan," he said. (PTI)
Imran Khan to live in Military Secretary's residence, not in PM House
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not be staying in the sprawling Prime Minister House but in the military secretary's three-bedroom house in Islamabad.
Khan, announcing austerity measures to cut down his own as well as the country's expenditure during his maiden address to the nation, said that he wanted to live in his own house in Banigala "but was told by security agencies that my life was under threat which is why I am living here".
He said that the prime minister house has 524 servants and 80 cars.
"The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. We have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly us. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury.
"On one hand we don't have money to spend on our people; on the other hand, we have a section of our people living like our colonial masters used to live," he said. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.