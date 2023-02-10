English
    News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

    The company also said it incurred $6 million in one-time costs associated with its merger with Fox Corp, plans for which News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch scrapped in January.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    News Corp said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.

    The company also said it incurred $6 million in one-time costs associated with its merger with Fox Corp, plans for which News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch scrapped in January.

    Rising inflation and higher interest rates are forcing companies to curb spending on advertising and marketing, denting one of the major sources of revenue for companies such as News Corp, which has publishing platforms including the Wall Street Journal.

    "A surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses," Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.