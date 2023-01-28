 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

New Zealand’s largest city grapples with aftermath of devastating floods

New York Times
Jan 28, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Two people have been found dead, police said, and at least two others have been reported missing. Emergency services responded to more than 700 weather-related incidents, authorities said, amid a record number of more than 2,000 calls in less than 24 hours.

(Photo by Chris Symes / AFP)

A child asleep on a couch floating in the water. Two thousand passengers trapped in a flooded airport. Hundreds of people evacuated from their homes.

The morning after the worst downpour since record-keeping began for Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, residents were grappling with the scale of the damage after flash flooding swept through Friday night.

Late Saturday morning, Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s new prime minister, flew over the city in the cockpit of a military plane from Wellington, the capital, to assess the damage from the air. An earlier departure had been delayed by bad weather.

Two people have been found dead, police said, and at least two others have been reported missing. Emergency services responded to more than 700 weather-related incidents, authorities said, amid a record number of more than 2,000 calls in less than 24 hours. The city received almost 240 millimeters — almost 10 inches — of rainfall in just a few hours, according to the MetService, the country’s national weather service.