UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel to New Zealand without requiring quarantine from Jan. 16, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also said at a news conference.

Reuters
November 24, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
New Zealand | On April 8 New Zealand temporarily suspended entry for all travelers from India, including its own citizens, for two weeks, until April 28. The move came following a high number of positive coronavirus cases among those arriving from the South Asian country. (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand said on Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be able to enter the country from April 30, easing its border curbs that have been in place since the pandemic hit in March of last year.

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travellers from all other countries can start travelling to New Zealand without quarantine from Feb. 13, he said.
Nov 24, 2021

