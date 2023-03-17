 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Zealand to ban TikTok on devices linked to parliament, cites security concerns

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

New Zealand said it will ban TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network due to cybersecurity concerns, becoming the latest nation to limit the use of the video-sharing app on government-related devices.

The depth of those concerns was underscored this week when the Biden administration demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stakes or the app could face a U.S. ban.

In New Zealand, TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to parliament's network by the end of March.