New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia

Mar 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta's four-day trip began on March 22,

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has expressed concern to China over any provision of lethal aid to support Russia in its war against Ukraine during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart.

Her press office on March 25 detailed Mahuta's cautionary remarks in Beijing, days after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to Moscow, a warm affair in which Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship.

Mahuta's four-day trip, which began on March 22, was the first made by a New Zealand foreign minister to Beijing since 2018 but it came at an awkward time as Xi visited Moscow the same week to give Putin a diplomatic boost after the International Criminal Court said it wants to put him on trial for alleged war crimes.

On the Ukraine war, Mahuta reiterated her government's condemnation of Moscows illegal invasion to her counterpart Qin Gang.