New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.
Reuters
New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:02 am