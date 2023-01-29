English
    New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

    Battered by rain since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency.

    Reuters
    January 29, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    Heavy rainfall hit New Zealand's north island again on Sunday, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads, with the death toll rising to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead.

    Battered by rain since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency. The nation's weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the north island. Intense rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding, it said.

    The focus of the emergency has since moved south, with Waitomo District – located about 220 kms (137 miles) from Auckland – declaring a state of emergency late on Saturday.

    Police confirmed that a man missing after being swept away on Friday in Onewhero, a rural village about 70 kms (43 miles) south of Auckland, had died.