New Zealand raises concerns with China on South China Sea, Taiwan

Reuters
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

New Zealand has consistently expressed concerns about the potential militarisation of the Pacific, amid China’s military buildup in the South China Sea.

New Zealand foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta arrived in China on Wednesday for a four-day trip, the first by a New Zealand minister since 2019. (Picture credit: BBC)

SYDNEY New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Saturday she had expressed concerns over the South China Sea and tensions in the Taiwan Strait during talks with her Chinese counterpart at the end of a visit to Beijing.

Mahuta also said in a statement she noted "New Zealand's deep concerns regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong”, during her meeting with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang.

"Nanaia Mahuta expressed concerns over developments in the South China Sea and increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” the foreign minister’s statement said.

Mahuta said she reiterated New Zealand's condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China is a key ally of Russia and both have criticised the U.S. and NATO for undermining global stability.