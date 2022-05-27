New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she will meet with Joe Biden at White House

7| Jacinda Ardern- Prime Minister of New Zealand | Annual salary: $339,862 (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next Tuesday.

Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.





