    New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she will meet with Joe Biden at White House

    Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

    Reuters
    May 27, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next Tuesday.

    Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.



    first published: May 27, 2022 06:09 am
