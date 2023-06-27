New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins visits China to boost economic ties

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discussed his countrys interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

Hipkins said the focus of his meeting with Xi was to reaffirm our close economic relationship by supporting businesses (to) renew their connections with Chinese counterparts and helping grow new ones to support New Zealands economic recovery.

Hipkins is on a five-day visit to China, his first since becoming prime minister in January, along with a business delegation representing areas including tourism and education.

Before starting his visit, he described New Zealands relationship with China as a critical part of our economic recovery.

New Zealand officially entered a recession this month after its economy contracted for two consecutive quarters. Officials say China is key to three of New Zealands engines for post-pandemic economic recovery: exports, tourism and education.

China is New Zealands largest export market, and Wellington over the years has managed to maintain warmer ties to Beijing than some of its Western allies. New Zealand has issued critical statements about Chinas human rights and foreign policy practices, but has generally experienced less friction with China than other countries in the region such as Australia.

Xi praised the great importance of China-New Zealand ties, saying Hipkins visit was very meaningful, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier in the day, Hipkins attended a meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Chinese port city of Tianjin alongside other foreign officials and joined a signing ceremony for four New Zealand exporters and their Chinese counterparts, according to a statement from his office.

On Wednesday, he is to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.