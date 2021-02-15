New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says Auckland COVID-19 lockdown to be reviewed on February 16

Source: Reuters

The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on February 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Auckland's residents were plunged into a new three-day level 3 lockdown on Sunday while the rest of the country was put on level 2 restrictions after three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.

Ardern also said the first shipment of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has arrived in New Zealand.