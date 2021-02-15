MARKET NEWS

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says Auckland COVID-19 lockdown to be reviewed on February 16

Auckland's residents were plunged into a new three-day level 3 lockdown on Sunday while the rest of the country was put on level 2 restrictions after three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.

Reuters
February 15, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on February 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Ardern also said the first shipment of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has arrived in New Zealand.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:17 am

