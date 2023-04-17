 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Zealand PM Hipkins to attend NATO summit, Australia considering

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday he would attend the upcoming NATO summit in July, while Australia's leader said he was still considering whether to travel.

Both countries have a decades-long relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that has taken on greater importance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland this month joined the now 31-member alliance in a historic policy shift, while neighbour Sweden has applied to do so.

Hipkins said he would seek to advance a trade agreement with the European Union while at the NATO summit, due to be held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.