you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

New Zealand hit by second earthquake in two days

New Zealand's capital shook for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after a magnitude 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Wellington

Reuters
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

New Zealand's capital shook for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after a magnitude 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Wellington, data from monitor GeoNet showed.

There were no initial reports of damage, according to news reports and a Reuters witness.

A slightly stronger 5.8 magnitude quake struck the capital on Monday while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was doing a live TV interview. She calmly continued with the programme and later confirmed there had been no damage.

Close

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean. The city of Christchurch is still recovering from a 6.3 magnitude quake in 2011 that killed 185 people.

related news

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:27 am

tags #earthquake #New Zealand #World News

