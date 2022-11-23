 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Zealand hikes interest rate to 4.25% to fight inflation

Nov 23, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand increased its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25 per cent.

New Zealand's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday by a record amount as it tries to get inflation under control.

It's the first time the bank has raised rates by more than a half-point since introducing the Official Cash Rate in 1999. The new rate is the highest in New Zealand since early 2009.

New Zealand's inflation rate is currently 7.2 per cent, well above the bank's target of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The nation's unemployment rate is 3.3 per cent.

The bank also sharply revised upwards its projected peak for its benchmark rate, which it now expects it to reach 5.5 per cent next year before it decreases. It predicted a sharp rise in unemployment next year and for the economy to dip briefly into a shallow recession.

The New Zealand dollar rose on the news and was trading at around 62 US cents.