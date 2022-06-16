English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    New Zealand economy contracts as exports slump

    Production-based output fell by 0.2% in the quarter, Statistics NZ said on Thursday. That was below economists' median expectations of a 0.6% rise and significantly below the 3.0% rise in the December quarter, when the country had benefited from moving out of COVID-related lockdowns.

    Reuters
    June 16, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST
    Representational Image (Reuters)

    Representational Image (Reuters)


    New Zealand's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a slump in exports swamped strong domestic spending, though many analysts believe it will dodge a recession as activity rebounds from coronavirus lockdowns.


    Production-based output fell by 0.2% in the quarter, Statistics NZ said on Thursday. That was below economists' median expectations of a 0.6% rise and significantly below the 3.0% rise in the December quarter, when the country had benefited from moving out of COVID-related lockdowns.


    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) last month forecast growth for the March quarter at 0.7%.


    Annual GDP rose 1.2%, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.7% rise.


    Statistics New Zealand said primary industries drove the decrease, while good-producing industries also experienced a slight decline.

    Close

    Related stories


    "We saw lower output in the food, beverage, and tobacco manufacturing sub-industry; and the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry," national accounts industry and production senior manager at Statistics New Zealand Ruvani Ratnayake said in a statement.


    New Zealand's economy in the first quarter was hurt by the country's first significant nationwide outbreak of coronavirus infections as the Omicron variant spread. Even so, the data did show that domestic demand remained strong.


    New Zealand's central bank has already raised rates five times since October and has indicated it will double the cash rate over the next year to try and keep inflation under control. It has said at this stage that restraining runaway inflation is worth taking the risk of tipping the economy into recession.

    However, the markets have now pared back their most aggressive rate hike calls with two-year swaps down 23 basis points to 4.31% since Wednesday. The New Zealand dollar also fell slightly following the weaker than expected growth data.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Exports #New Zealand #New Zealand economy #World News
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 07:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.