 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

Associated Press
Feb 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Air New Zealand said it was canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights.

New Zealands national carrier canceled dozens of flights Sunday as Aucklanders braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people.

Air New Zealand said it was canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be diverted from Auckland.

The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

Cyclone Gabrielle was already affecting the northern part of New Zealand on Sunday. On Monday, it was expected to dump up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain on Auckland.