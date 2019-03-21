App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles

I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles," Ardern said, while announcing interim measures that will stop a rush of purchases before legislation on the measures takes effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday an immediate ban on the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatics in response to the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 people.

"I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles," Ardern said, while announcing interim measures that will stop a rush of purchases before legislation on the measures takes effect.

She added that high capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks - which make rifles fire faster - will also be banned.

"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," she said.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 09:45 am

tags #world #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Fleming Quits as Coach of Melbourne Stars

Got Questions About Lok Sabha Elections 2019? EC Can Now Answer Them o ...

Holi 2019: Your Complete Eye-Care Guide for Holi This Year

'Impossible' for India-Pak to Participate Without 'Unconditional' Figh ...

IPL 2019: CSK to Donate Opening Game Proceeds to Pulwama Attack Victim ...

The Right Stand: Was Congress’ 'Hindu Terror' Narrative Fixed?

IPL 2019: Bumrah Fine-tunes Yorkers in Training

Holi 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Show How to F ...

‘A Stupid Game’: How Foreigner Identification in Assam is Deprivin ...

1 crore jobs lost while Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahul Gandhi

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

Global Markets: Dovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses los ...

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Providing subsidised tuberculosis tests can help India save 80 lakh li ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this bud ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Kesari review: Akshay Kumar's war drama is bolstered by strong support ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: Leon Goretzka goal salvages a draw for Joach ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.