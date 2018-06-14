App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

New York sues Trump for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation

PTI @moneycontrolcom

New York State announced a lawsuit today against President Donald Trump, his sons and daughter over alleged "persistent illegal conduct" at their family foundation for more than a decade.

The lawsuit accused the Donald J. Trump foundation of "extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions to benefit Mr Trump's personal and business interests, and violations of basic legal obligations for non-profit foundations."

The suit seeks restitution of USD 2.8 million and the shutdown of the foundation, as well as a 10-year ban on Trump serving on the board of any other New York charity.
