 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

New York state's attorney general sues Donald Trump, his children for fraud

AFP
Sep 21, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

The NY AG told journalists her office is seeking that the former president pay $250 million in penalties, as well as banning his family "from running NY business for good" and barring him and his company from purchasing property in the state for five years.

Former US President Donald Trump (Image source: Reuters)

New York state's attorney general Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil suit against Donald Trump and his family for overstating asset valuations and deflating his net worth by billions for tax and insurance benefits.

James told journalists her office is seeking that the former president pay $250 million in penalties, as well as banning his family "from running NY business for good" and barring him and his company from purchasing property in the state for five years.

She also said her office was making a criminal referral to the US Justice Department.

AFP
TAGS: #civil suit #Donald Trump #Letitia James #New York Attorney General #suing
first published: Sep 21, 2022 09:39 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.